'Bigg Boss 12' fame Srishty Rode tests positive for COVID-19

2022 did not start on a great note for actor and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Srishty Rode as she tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Srishty took to Instagram Story and gave her health update.

"I have been tested positive! Have home quarantined myself with mild symptoms. I request everyone who came in touch with me in the last few days to please get yourself tested," she wrote.

However, she deleted the post a few hours later.

Srishty was recently seen partying with actors Ankita Lokhande, Ashita Dhawan, and Mishthi Tyagi among others.

( With inputs from ANI )

