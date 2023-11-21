Bihar: Speeding car with 'DM, Madhepura' plate kills three, injures one in Madhubani district

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning at National Highway 57 near Purwari Tola under Phulparas police station in Madhubani district, at least three people, including a woman and a child, lost their lives after being crushed by a speeding car with a license plate marked “DM, Madhepura.”

The white SUV, reportedly en route from Patna to Madhepura, had a visible plate reading 'DM-Madhepura.' Eyewitnesses recounted the horrific scene as the car struck a woman and her child before crushing a labourer engaged in road maintenance work. The impact proved fatal, claiming the lives of all three victims on the spot, while another injured person was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The injured person is said to be in a critical condition. According to reports, the deceased were identified as 28-year-old Gudia Devi, her seven-year-old daughter, and labourer Ashok Shah. The injured labourer is identified as Raju Singh.

Villagers at the scene claimed that the DM, accompanied by a bodyguard and driver, was allegedly in the car but fled on a motorcycle after the accident. The Madhubani district administration later removed the car from the site, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.