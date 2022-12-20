BJP and Shiv Sena alliance of Balasaheb will win Gram Panchayat election, says Atul Bhatkhalkar

The election for around 7,135 gram panchayats was held across the state on Sunday. An average turnout of 74 per cent was recorded.The State Election Commission announced the elections to choose Sarpanch and gram panchayat members for 7,682 gram panchayats. In some of them, elections for the post of sarpanch and in some places for the posts of members were uncontested. However, the results of the rest of the Gram Panchayats will be declared soon.

Atul Bhatkhalkar, a BJP politician and MLA, has tweeted that the BJP and the Shiv Sena alliance of Balasaheb will win the Gram Panchayat election. He also stated that the people's tremendous faith and the enormous hard work of the workers will pull their alliance to victory.Moreover, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, during a meeting with office bearers in Nagpur, claimed that their party will win the election. He further stated that the BJP will be the number one party in Maharashtra again and will get record-breaking seats. Therefore, the political circle's attention has been focused on who will win the gram panchayat election.