BJP chief J P Nadda and B L Santhosh arrive in Pune for RSS coordination meeting

The annual coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to commence in Pune today. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda and National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh have arrived in Pune.

They were welcomed at the airport by BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil. An all-India coordination meeting will take place on the grounds of S.P. College from today until Saturday. The meeting will be attended by a total of 36 different organisations affiliated with the RSS.

According to reports, issues such as an environmentally friendly lifestyle, a values-based family system, a commitment to social harmony, swadeshi (indigenous) principles, and the handling of civic matters will be discussed during the meeting. The annual coordination meeting, organized by the RSS, takes place at a different location each year. This year, the meeting is scheduled to be held in Pune from September 14 to 16.