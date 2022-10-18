BJP claims victory in gram panchayat elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed to have won a maximum of 397 seats in gram panchayat elections in Maharashtra. The results of the elections held on Sunday for 1,079 Gram Panchayats were declared on Monday. A voter turnout of more than 75 per cent was recorded.

“The BJP has become the number one party in gram panchayat elections by winning 397 seats. Along with chief minister Eknath Shinde-led 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', the joint rally has reached 478," the state BJP said in a social media post.

The BJP has managed to win the post of Sarpanch or village head in 235 villages. As many as 300 Independent candidates have also won the gram panchayat elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said voters have given their verdict in favour of 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena'.

"The step we took (of parting ways with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena) stands vindicated. 'Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena' and the BJP have got tremendous support from the people. Shinde said people have voted with trust which is reflected in the results. He said the state government is committed to ushering in development.