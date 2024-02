BJP Leader Ashok Chavan Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai Ahead of Filing Rajya Sabha Nomination - Video

BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan offered his prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai before filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, February.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released another list of seven names for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, nominating party president JP Nadda from Gujarat and newly inducted leader Ashok Chavan from Maharashtra. For Maharashtra, besides Ashok Chavan, the party has named Medha Kulkarni and Ajit Gopchhade.

BJP leader Ashok Chavan offers prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple before filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha.



Former Maharashtra chief minister Chavan quit Congress earlier this week and joined the BJP in the presence of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nadda, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Himachal Pradesh, is being fielded from Gujarat since the BJP does not have the numbers to win the lone seat in the Congress-ruled hill state.