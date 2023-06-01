BJP leader refutes political meaning in Sharad Pawar's visit to CM Shinde

While Uddhav Thackeray is abroad, Sharad Pawar has visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Varsha residence. Pawar's visit to Shinde, after him assuming the role of Chief Minister, is being politically interpreted.

Reports suggest that Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will jointly address the media. BJP leader Ram Kadam stated, "There is no need for any alternate interpretation. It is simply a meeting between the leader of a political party and the head of the state. Therefore, there is no further significance to be inferred."

The two leaders engaged in discussions for approximately 40 minutes. Initially, there were indications that they would address the media jointly. However, Sharad Pawar departed after the meeting concluded.

Maratha Mandir Sansthan has completed 75 years. It is stated that Sharad Pawar visited the Chief Minister with the intention of having his presence at the Sansthan's program. BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar stated that Sharad Pawar met the Chief Minister for personal matters. There is no need to derive any other political significance from this. Mungantiwar emphasized that the meeting was not politically motivated.

In a surprising turn of events, Sharad Pawar paid an unexpected visit to Shinde in the evening, capturing the attention of the media. Speculations arose about a possible political upheaval in the state. The uncertainty surrounding the state's future since 2019 added to the sense of astonishment. Everyone was taken aback by the suddenness of the situation.