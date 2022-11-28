BJP leader Udayanraje Bhosale reacts on Maha Governor Koshyari's derogatory statement against Shivaji

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party Udayanraje Bhosale said that various political parties follow the ideology of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When he is insulted through various derogatory statements, why don't these political parties get angry? All political parties should come together on this issue.

Bhosale tweeted, I've written to the President & Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM on the statement made by Governor Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. When a person holding such a high office makes such a statement, then, it's unforgivable.

For the past few days, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been continuously making statements that hurt the citizens of Maharashtra. The citizens of Maharashtra as well as various organizations have expressed strong feelings. The governor has also been demanded to step down from time to time.

After comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Sharad Pawar and Nitin Gadkari, this time the Mahavikas Aghadi has gone aggressive against the Governor. The Shiv Sena has demanded that the BJP in the central government should immediately take a stand on this and expel these governors from Maharashtra.