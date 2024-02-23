BJP MLA Rajendra Patni from Washim Passes Away at 59

BJP MLA Rajendra Patni has passed away at the age of 59. Patni, who was ill for a long time, breathed his last today. Rajendra Patni represented the Karanja constituency in the Washim district in the Maharashtra State Assembly. Before that, he had also served as an MLA in the Legislative Council.



Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid tributes to MLA Rajendra Patni. "My colleague in the Assembly Rajendra Patniji passed away today. He had been battling illness for the past few months. We all hoped that he would come out of this crisis."

अत्यंत दुःखद बातमी: विधानसभेतील माझे सहकारी राजेंद्र पाटणीजी यांचे आज निधन झाले. गेल्या काही महिन्यांपासून ते आजाराशी झुंज देत होते. ते या संकटातून बाहेर पडतील, अशी आम्हा सर्वांना आशा होती. पण आज त्यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली.

ग्रामीण प्रश्नांची जाण असलेला लोकप्रतिनिधी भाजपाने गमावला… pic.twitter.com/LsvH0n4upq — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 23, 2024

"The BJP has lost a public representative who knew rural issues. He was always at the forefront of solving the problems of Western Vidarbha. He was always adamant that irrigation issues should be resolved. His death is a personal loss for me. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of his family at this sad time. I pray to God that the family gets the strength to bear this loss."

Rajendra Patni was first elected to the Legislative Council in 1997. He was elected from Karanja constituency in 2004. He had also won the seat in 2014 and 2019.