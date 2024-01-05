BJP MLA Sunil Kambale in Brawl During Pawar Visit, Video Goes Viral

Pune: A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sunil Kambale engaging in a physical altercation at Pune'sSassoon General Hospital has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for action. The incident occurred during Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's visit to the hospital.

Details of the Incident:

The video shows Kambale pushing and slapping Jitendra Suresh Satav, president of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) medical cell, during a ward inspection. Later, as the program concluded and Pawar was leaving, Kambale was seen slapping a police officer on duty. Reports suggest Satav had pushed Kambale twice earlier when the MLA allegedly tried to interfere with the inspection.

Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar has shared the video on his social media handle and criticized Kamble for his actions.

Present at the event were NCP's Regional Chief Rupali Chakankar, Ajit Pawar Group's Sunil Tatkare, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Congress MLA Ravindra Dhangekar, BJP MLA Sunil Kamble.



