BJP MLC Pravin Darekar writes to Guv seeking his intervention on MVA's rapid decision on schemes

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Praveen Darekar has written a letter to Governor Koshyari. Due to the volatile political situation in the state, decisions are being taken indiscriminately for the last two days, Government resolutions are being issued. In this letter, Darekar has demanded that we should immediately intervene in this.

"MVA govt in the state is suspiciously taking rapid decisions pertaining to schemes, projects and giving contracts," wrote Darekar.



Due to the massive revolt in the Shiv Sena party, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his desire to resign. It is learned from the media that he has also left his official residence. In such a situation, the authorities have started issuing one government order after another. More than 160 GRs have been issued in the last 48 hours. This kind of thing happening under the name of development projects is raising suspicions. The government, which has not taken a single decision for two and a half years, is approving crores of rupees. Therefore, Darekar has demanded that we should pay attention to this issue. Police transfers are also being planned. A government minister has been jailed for corruption. In this letter, Darekar has demanded the governor to stop the misuse of government funds.