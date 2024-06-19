BJP Plans No Leadership Changes in Maharashtra Despite 2024 Lok Sabha Election Debacle

Maharashtra's BJP leadership clarified Tuesday that despite internal discontent, there would be no changes in leadership. Following setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, discussions had surfaced regarding potential leadership changes. However, the party has now decided to suspend any decision-making based on internal resolutions. Key BJP figures in Maharashtra, including President Chandrakant Patil and Home Minister Amit Shah, deliberated on this matter at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

The meeting, attended by Central Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil, and senior leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar, Pankaja Munde, and Vinod Tawde, concluded with Central Minister Piyush Goyal informing journalists of the party's decision. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured nine seats in Maharashtra, a decline from the 22 seats won in 2019. The party's central leadership has outlined a roadmap for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, prompted by the Lok Sabha losses. To mitigate discontent within the Maratha community and avoid national political entanglements, BJP is preparing to make significant strategic decisions.

Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed the factors that influenced the Lok Sabha election results and outlined strategies for the upcoming Assembly elections. Fadnavis emphasized BJP's intention to engage in discussions with alliance partners in the Mahayuti coalition. Sources also revealed that there were discussions during the meeting about consolidating support from Marathas, Muslims, and other backward classes against the BJP. He added that a roadmap will soon be prepared for the Vidhan Sabha elections with the BJP's partners in Maharashtra-- Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. "In addition, we discussed the blueprint for our strategy ahead of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Maharashtra. Soon, we will prepare our roadmap for the Vidhan Sabha elections with out NDA partners," he added.

