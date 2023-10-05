BJP to appoint 30 lakh social media workers for 2024 polls

Ahead o.f 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Maharashtra BJP plans to have a dedicated army of 30 lakh social media workers to counter the opposition and campaign about the welfare schemes implemented by the Centre and the state.

According to a Indian Express report, each Assembly constituency, there will be 5,000 social media workers and 50,000 in each Lok Sabha constituency.Every opposition charge will be countered effectively. These social media workers will reach out to beneficiaries with five schemes. It will be to impress upon people about the good governance of the Centre and state.In state total Lok Sabha seats are 48 and in Assembly 288 seats.

While the Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held next year, assembly elections in five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh -- are due by the end of this year. The polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Jharkhand are likely to be held along with the general elections.