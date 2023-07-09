BJP using power to split Opposition parties to eliminate them, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra, state Congress president Nana Patole accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of splitting opposition parties with the aim of eliminating them. The script written by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi is being implemented in the state. Ajit Pawar is also using the same language that Eknath Shinde used when he left Shiv Sena. This is not a mere coincidence but a script given by Modi and Shah," Patole said.

While speaking about questions related to the possibility of a group of Congress legislators breaking away, Patole said, "Some people have left Shiv Sena and NCP, no one will leave Congress. Some people are consciously spreading rumours. Everyone looks like a traitor to the traitors, but there is no traitor in Congress."Speaking to the media at Tilak Bhavan, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Nana Patole said that the BJP is breaking the Opposition with the force of power.

"As BJP does not want Opposition parties, it is trying to eliminate the Opposition by splitting them. Common people do not like the politics of BJP. The reality on the ground is that they are not getting support in the constituencies of the rebel leaders. Sharad Pawar always gave important positions to Praful Patel. Sharad Pawar gave him important responsibility in the organisation, gave him the post of Union Minister for ten years, sent him to Rajya Sabha after defeat in Lok Sabha. The same Patel is accusing Sharad Pawar today," he added.Congress to counter government over farmer's issue, inflation in the upcoming monsoon session. Patole said that the Congress shall counter the government over issues like inflation, unemployment and the issues bothering the farmers in the forthcoming monsoon session of the state legislature."Farmers are in trouble due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. The relief announced by the government has not reached them yet. Soybean, onion, and banana crops are not fetching expected rates while cotton is lying at farmers' houses. We are already in July, yet sowing has not begun at several places due to the lack of rains. These issues need to be discussed and relief measures need to be implemented immediately. Congress will also raise the issues of inflation, unemployment and farmers at the monsoon session," Patole said.