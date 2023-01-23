BJP working towards winning Kasba Peth bypoll, will not remain inattentive: Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra state minister Chandrakant Patil said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had wished for an unopposed election in the Kasba Peth bypoll, but since the Opposition wants to contest the same, the party is working towards ensuring a win.

According to a report of PTI, The bypolls to Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly constituencies have been necessitated after the deaths of the sitting MLAs, both from the BJP. The bypolls will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced on March 2, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission.

Patil chaired a meeting at his residence, which saw the presence of the party's city president Jagdish Mulik, state general secretary Muridhar Mohol, Sanjay Kakade, MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and other leaders.

Talking to reporters, the BJP leader said, Everyone felt that the bypolls for the Kasba Peth constituency should be unopposed. However, some leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) do not want this election to remain uncontested. Hence, our party workers have started working towards winning this election. We will not remain inattentive.

Kasba Peth has traditionally been a constituency of the BJP and voters love the party, he said. Party workers are focused on increasing the vote margin in the upcoming bypolls, which will be run under the guidance of MP Girish Bapat and the leadership of the party's city president Jagdish Mulik, Patil said.