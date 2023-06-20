BJP's Nitesh Rane calls for UN declaration of Uddhav Thackeray's birth date as 'Traitor Day'

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane made a sarcastic remark targeting Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and President of Shiv Sena (UBT), proposing that July 27, Uddhav Thackeray's birth date, be declared as 'Traitors Day' by the United Nations.

Rane's statement came as a reaction to Sanjay Raut, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), urging the United Nations to designate June 20 as 'World Traitors Day'. Raut's intention was to commemorate the day when 40 Shiv Sena legislators, including the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, revolted against Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a division within the party.

"Pls declare 27 July as "TRAITOR DAY". One of the biggest traitors ever seen or experienced was born on this day. He backstabbed his own father who was one of the greatest in the history of Maharashtra as well as India. He backstabbed his own religion n a close friend like the BJP for his own dirty ambitions to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He has backstabbed Marathi Manus n earned crs of money thru corruption," BJP MLA Rane said in his tweet.

"So I am appealing to declare 27th July as Traitors Day as one of the biggest traitor history has ever seen was born on this day. So the world remembers him and curses him every single day," he further added.