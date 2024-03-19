BMC Extends Water Cut: 15% Reduction in Mumbai Supply

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on Monday a 24-hour, 15% water cut in Mumbai, in addition to the existing 5% water cut due to pre-monsoon maintenance work. The additional cut across the city is due to insufficient water in the Pise Dam in Thane district.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the BMC said water supply would resume once the Dam, about 60 kilometers from the metropolis, receives water from the Bhatsa reservoir.

"A rubber bladder of one of the 32 gates of the Pise dam malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage from it on December 16. To repair the bladder, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 meters, for which water supply from Bhatsa reservoir was regulated," the statement said.

The rubber bladder has been repaired, but the dam level is not adequate for pumping water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but as it is 48 kilometers away from the (Pise) dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring it to adequate levels.

Last week, the BMC announced a 5% water cut from March 15 to April 24 in Mumbai due to cleaning activities scheduled at the water purification plant in Bhandup, one of Asia's largest plants. The civic body had proposed a 10% water cut earlier due to low lake levels, but it did not come into force following assurances from the state government to address the water deficit from its reserve stock.

As per BMC, the 15% water cut for the next 24 hours is an additional measure to the existing 5% water cut enforced until April 24 due to pre-monsoon maintenance work at the Bhandup complex.