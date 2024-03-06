BMC Reverses 15% Water Cut in Mumbai Effective March 6

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the reversal of the current 15 percent water cut in Mumbai, effective from March 6.

According to a statement released by the BMC, the decision to rescind the water cut was made due to the restoration of functionality to all three power transformers and 20 pumps at the Pise pumping station in Thane district. Consequently, the 15 percent water cut imposed in Thane city, Bhiwandi, and other non-urban areas will also be lifted from March 6.

The water cut was initially implemented by the Mumbai civic body following a fire incident at a transformer in Pise on February 26.

After a sudden fire incident at the Water Pumping Station in Pise, managed by the BMC, a considerable water scarcity has gripped various parts of Thane. With BMC being the water supplier to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), localities such as Kopari, Naupada, Wagle Estate, and Panchpakhadi are slated to undergo a 50% reduction in water supply until further updates are provided.