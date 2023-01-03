BMC to increase HBT clinics in Mumbai by Jan 26

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to increase the number of Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics in Mumbai to 100 by January 26, officials said.

According to a report of Indian Express, The BMC in its 2022-23 financial budget announced plans to open 227 HBT clinics on the lines of Delhi’s ‘mohalla clinics’ or community clinics. The HBT clinics aim at providing basic medical treatment along with diagnostic and pathological treatment facilities, including X-Ray and ECG services, free of cost to Mumbaikars.

We are looking forward to increasing the total number of HBT clinics to 100 by January 26. We will be setting up new clinics wherever land parcels are available. In the rest of the places we will be upgrading existing medical booths into modern polyclinic and diagnostic centres,” said Dr Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner in charge of the public health department in the city.

Following the overwhelming response to the HBT clinics, the civic body has chalked out new locations and construction work is underway in some areas. We are eyeing to set up at least one such clinic in each of the 227 electoral wards in Mumbai, he further stated.