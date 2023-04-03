BMC to launch multimedia chatbot to answer citizen's queries

An omnichannel chatbot will soon be launched by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which will engage citizens across platforms ranging from its mobile app to its web portal and extend services through social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The chatbot service will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The BMC has issued a tender for the system's development.

According to a report of Times Now, Mumbai residents can use the chatbot for a wide range of solutions, from making payments for various services, applying for certificates, seeking information about various facilities in the city, and much more.

Also, it will send notifications to the users regarding various services and updates. It will also have a feedback window and an option to register complaints attended.

A chatbot is a software tool that uses machine learning and natural language processing to understand customer questions and automate responses to them, simulating human conversation.

Earlier last year, during COVID-19, the BMC launched a WhatsApp Chatbot to convey information regarding the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccination.