BMC to tie up with five-star hotels to boost employment opportunities for women from low-income groups



In order to boost employment opportunities for women from low-income groups, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will provide them training in different styles of cooking and hospitality service by tying up with five-star hotels.

According to civic officials, several aspects of this training will include giving insight towards methods and recipes related to cooking multiple cuisines, food safety and hygiene, and other important aspects in catering services, including housekeeping and table manners, Indian Express reported.

Civic officials said that to upgrade the livelihood of women, the BMC is providing skill development training like teaching them sewing works and this is for the first time that the civic body will be tying up with hotels.

Vedika Patil, community development officer said women aged between 18 and 45 and having yellow and orange ration cards would be eligible for this training. She also said that women who have education till Class 8 and belong to the above category can also apply for the scheme.