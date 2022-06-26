"Bodies of 40 MLAs will arrive from Guwahati" Sanjay Raut's sensational statement

Mumbai: The one who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray is over. If you belong to one father, resign 40 people and go to the polls. Rebellion is not new to Shiv Sena. If we look at Gulab Patil's speech, it looks like this in Shiv Sena. Your mother ran away with her feet on the buttocks. Let's put you on Pantpari again" said Sanjay Raut.

Sanjay Raut said that Sandipan Bhumare was a watchman, he did not know Mumbai. Vada Sambar was not eating in the hotel. Today he was made a minister. Guwahati Hotel is the home of Bigg Boss. The real big bosses in Maharashtra are Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. He also said that if Prakash Surve was selling vegetables, he would be made to sell vegetables again.

"Also I don’t consider this a crisis. Let's take Shiv Sena forward with strength. From now on, we have to decide who to trust and whose palanquin to carry. Prakash Surve will not appear in the Assembly again. The bodies of 40 MLAs will be brought from Guwahati. They will be sent directly to the mortuary for postmortem" he said.

Kirit Somaiya is surprised. He became unemployed. Pratap Saranaik went to Delhi. He had been talking about being sent to jail for the last several days. What was such a washing machine? Thousands of crores of corruption cases were cleared. Went directly from Surat to Guwahati. What brand of washing machine is this? I was also subjected to ED action. Rahat's house was confiscated. The property was confiscated but I did not kneel down, ”said Sanjay Raut.

"Arrest me, I am still trying to be arrested" Sanjay Raut warned the BJP.

"At the same time, Gulabrao Patil is a rat with a body ache and a worm. If the corporation wins by a huge majority, then 40 thieves will be buried forever. In Shiv Sena, this pest will be eradicated forever. Shiv Sena gave a lot to many. But it won't happen anymore. I will tell Uddhav Thackeray why these people come from where they are brought to the party, now there is only Shiv Sainik and saffron. The rebels tore each other's clothes. The rebels have become a gang of shorts. This is the Shiv Sena of Balasaheb, this is the Shiv Sena mentioning the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahara" he said.