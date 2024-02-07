Bombay HC Bench Issues Notice to Government in Talathi Recruitment Exam Scam

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court issued a notice to the secretary of the revenue department and the state examination coordinator in the much-publicized Talathi recruitment scam case, ordering them to file their reply within four weeks. The matter was heard before Justice Nitin Sambre and Abhay Mantri.

Nilesh Gaikwad, a candidate from Khamgaon in Buldhana district, filed a petition regarding the scam, demanding the formation of a special team of IPS officers, ex-judges, cyber experts, etc. to investigate the scam. Additionally, he called for the establishment of a permanent authority to prevent malpractice in recruitment and strict action against the accused in the Talathi recruitment scam. The examination, held from August 17 to September 14, 2023, aimed to fill 4,644 Talathi posts, with a total of 864,960 candidates appearing for the exam. It was revealed that there were errors in many places.

10 lakhs each taken from the candidates

Examination papers were torn in multiple locations, and specific candidates were found to have answered questions using technical devices. Accused Raju Nagre and his accomplices allegedly took Rs 10 lakh each from certain candidates. On September 5, 2023, the MIDC CIDCO police in Thane detained some individuals near the examination center and discovered photographs of questions and answers. A case was registered against the accused, and the petitioner stated that many similar cases have come to light in the state.