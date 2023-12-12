Bombay HC calls for comprehensive plan to improve air quality in Mumbai

The Bombay High Court noted that the air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai has shown improvement but remains at a moderate level and is not yet satisfactory. The court directed the Maharashtra government to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at finding a definitive solution to the air quality issue.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice G S Kulkarni urged the government to address the matter seriously, emphasizing that a significant number of people continue to endure the consequences of air pollution in the city. The court took cognizance of a news report highlighting that seven project sites, including road concretization in suburban Bandra and Khar, the bullet train site at BKC, the Versova-Bandra sea link project, Mumbai Metro-III, Mumbai Coastal Road, and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, were contributing to elevated dust levels, further deteriorating the air quality.

The court noted that large mounds of construction material and rubble are reportedly left open at these sites. The bench directed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to conduct a joint inspection at these seven sites and immediately take requisite steps, pass orders and ensure that all the norms are followed.

We also direct that in case the stakeholders at these sites are found to be not following or deviating from the norms, legal action may be taken by the MCGM and MPCB, the court said. The court noted that the AQI in the city continues to be at moderate levels, which indicates that such air quality will continue to cause breathing problems for people with heart and lung ailments, children and older adults.

The satisfactory level of AQI is 51 to 100. And therefore, a collective effort is required to be taken to bring the AQI to below 50 in the entire city, the court said. Anything beyond 50 is not good it has to be brought down to below 50, it said. Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, said senior government officials were busy with the Nagpur winter assembly. The bench then said the government should take this issue seriously. Are you wondering if there could be a situation more serious than this? Lakhs of people are suffering daily. Be serious now. Last eight to ten days, there is this fog.. but it is not fog, Justice Kulkarni said.