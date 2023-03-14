Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking disproportionate assets probe against Uddhav Thackeray

Bombay High court dismissed a public interest litigation seeking a disproportionate assets case against former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his family, observing that the petitioner was seeking a roving enquiry.

The PIL, filed by city resident Gauri Bhide who claims to be a behaviour and soft skill consultant, sought the court’s direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation against the ex-CM and his family.

Calling herself a sincere and vigilant citizen, the petitioner said she wanted to help the Government of India unearthing some more hidden, unaccounted wealth disproportionate to income and also unearth laundered money.

A division bench of Justices Dheeraj Thakur and Valmiki Menezes rejected the plea, saying the petitioner was seeking a roving enquiry.

The plea stated Bhide was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fight against corruption and claimed she had evidence to show that the Thackeray family has accumulated properties and assets illegally.

Citing raids CBI and ED raids on people who are very very close to the Thackeray family, the PIL claimed that the Thackerays have links with huge undisclosed properties, cash and other wealth.

When print media incurred heavy losses during the COVID-induced lockdown, Thackerays’ Prabodhan Prakashan Pvt. Ltd. showed brilliant performance of Rs 42 crore turnover and Rs 11.5 crore profit, said petitioner Bhide, who also claimed that her family owned a printing press in Dadar in central Mumbai.

At the time, Uddhav Thackeray was the CM and his son Aaditya Thackeray was a cabinet minister, the plea said. The petition is absolutely bereft of any material and is filed purely on assumptions. The petitioner has an alternate remedy of filing a private complaint before a magistrate’s court seeking police probe, Chinoy had argued.