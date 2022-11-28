Bombay HC to hear ED's plea against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Dec 12

The Bombay High Court said it would hear on December 12 the application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case.

Apart from the Shiv Sena leader, the ED has also challenged the bail granted to co-accused Pravin Raut. Last week, a single bench of Justice M S Karnik had recused itself from hearing the matter.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for ED, on Monday mentioned the matter before another single bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudessai and sought urgent hearing. Justice Prabhudessai posted the matter for hearing on December 12.