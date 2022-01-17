Bombay HC to pronounce order on BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's bail plea today

Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Monday on Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane's anticipatory bail plea in connection with an alleged attempt to murder case.

Rane, earlier on January 4, had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court after the Sindhudurg district court refused his application in the case.

A case has been filed against Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, for allegedly assaulting Santosh Parab, a Shiv Sena worker.

On December 18, Parab, a Kankavli resident had filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted by Nitesh Rane.

