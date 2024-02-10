Boosting Local Tourism: Worli Koliwada To Get Food Court and "Food on Wheels"

In a bid to boost local tourism and create employment opportunities for women in Mumbai's Koliwadas, a unique initiative is underway. A "food court" will be developed in Worli Koliwada to showcase the culinary delights of the region, attracting tourists and providing a platform for women to showcase their skills.

To further support local tourism, "food on wheels" vehicles will be provided to women in Worli. These mobile kitchens will be equipped with all necessary facilities, empowering women to serve fresh, local delicacies to visitors at the Cleveland Jetty.

Addressing Local Concerns:

On Thursday evening, State School Education Minister and Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar held a review meeting in Worli Koliwada to address various issues and concerns raised by locals and fishermen's associations.

Key decisions taken at the meeting include:

Concrete Jetty: Necessary concreting work at the Cleveland Jetty will be undertaken by the PWD and Fisheries Department.

Necessary concreting work at the Cleveland Jetty will be undertaken by the PWD and Fisheries Department. Food Court Development: The Municipal Corporation will be directed to complete the necessary arrangements for setting up the food court.

Empowering Women through Food:

Local Women's Self-Help Groups: The "food on wheels" initiative will be managed by local women's self-help groups.

The "food on wheels" initiative will be managed by local women's self-help groups. Equipped Vans: These vans will be equipped with storage compartments for cooking utensils and other necessary supplies.

These vans will be equipped with storage compartments for cooking utensils and other necessary supplies. Food Stall Concept: The vans will be designed to provide food services through stalls.

The vans will be designed to provide food services through stalls. Sustainable Livelihoods: The aim is to provide employment opportunities and boost the economy of Koliwadas.

To further support women in the fishing community, advanced solar-powered "dryer machines" will be provided for fish drying in Parali Koliwada. Additionally, cold storage facilities will be set up for fish storage.

The operation of the fish market in Varli Koliwada will be undertaken by the Municipal Corporation, ensuring efficient management and improved facilities.

These initiatives aim to empower Koliwada communities through sustainable practices, promoting local tourism, and providing women with avenues for economic growth and self-reliance. By leveraging the unique food culture and traditions of Koliwadas, the project seeks to create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.