Brahmala Lake: A Peaceful Oasis in Thane City

Brahmala Lake, located near Babubhai Petrol Pump in Uthalsar Ward Committee, stands out as one of the few well-maintained lakes in the city today. A favorite spot for fitness enthusiasts, children, and youngsters, it boasts natural and serene beauty. The well-kept Brahmala garden adjacent to the lake adds to its allure.

According to TMC, the area of the lake is 0.5173 hectares (garden area: 0.4 hectares). On one side of the lake, there is noise and air pollution from the queues of vehicles at the Babubhai petrol pump and the Amargyan company on the other side. Behind the lake are the skyscrapers of Kolbad, and the old Agra Road is in front. The newly constructed Castle Mill flyover bridge now descends near the main entrance of Brahmala, resulting in 24x7 traffic here. However, once you enter through the lake, you can feel the calmness.

Although the lake, which was once much larger in extent, has been somewhat limited by surrounding urbanization, it has retained a spacious area for local people to breathe freely. There is a beautiful jogging track, an open gym, a kids' play garden, and spacious benches built at various places to sit and relax.

Historical Significance

Earlier, Thane was known as Shreesthanak. It was more popularly known as the capital of the Shilahar dynasty. Overall, although this lake may not have the grandeur of the Shilahara period, it is definitely a place where one can spend some time in peace and quiet and connect with nature in the midst of today's busy life. According to author Nutan Bandekar, who has written the book ‘Mukkam Post Talao’, “This lake was rejuvenated and beautified ten years ago from the MP fund of the local MP Rajan Vichare. In the past, the Kolbad area, which was in the center of Thane city, had a larger population of Christian brothers. However, now people of all castes and religions and their cultures live here in harmony. This Brahma is a favorite place for all these people.”

In August 2022, a critically endangered Leiths Softshell turtle weighing 20 kg and with a carapace of 2.7 ft long was rescued by Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) volunteers from Brahmala lake.

Present Scenario

The supervisors there informed that there was a bakery in the surroundings of the lake 15 years ago. But now the space is occupied by a garden for kids. At present, QR codes have been placed on the trees in Brahmala garden so that citizens can easily get information about the trees. A mini amphitheater has been installed in the park where various small programs are held. A space has also been designated for composting.

Many people come here for a morning walk from 5 am onwards. In the morning, you can see stalls outside the garden where you can take herbal juices to stay healthy. Groups of young and old people are seen exercising in the morning. Their happy laughter adds to the excitement in the air. A laughter club also runs here regularly. Due to the presence of Mahakali temple in the lake premises, devotees flock in large numbers. According to Mrs. Bandekar, although Brahmala lake is not as vast a reservoir as Masunda Lake and does not have as much crowd, it is popular for its peace and order.

Brahmala Lake Undergoing Beautification Process

Conservation and beautification efforts at Brahmala are underway as part of the Central Government's Amrut-2 mission, with completion expected by April 2024. As part of the beautification project, the compound wall will be 2 meters high and constructed of RCC. Garbage bins with a capacity of 100 liters will be made of stainless steel. The lake will be painted with water-based paint, and informational boards made of metal will be installed to provide details about the lake and the ongoing work. Electrical work will encompass the installation of street lights, floodlights, and CCTV cameras. Drains will be utilized to collect rainwater and prevent it from entering the lake. Pollution control efforts will involve the installation of a sewage treatment plant. Landscaping work will include the planting of trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Citizens' Reactions

Senior citizen Suresh Matkar, who quite often visits the lake, told LokmatTimes.com, “I have lots of memories related to this lake. I am 68 years old, and it feels peaceful and nostalgic at this lake. It is well maintained compared to Makhmali and Kachrali lakes.” Another resident informed, “Socio-cultural activities keep on happening here. Evergreen song audio cassettes are played at a low volume to make everyone who comes here feel relaxed and happy.”

Some environmentalists believe that constructing gyms and modern facilities near the lake is diminishing its original charm. They argue that efforts should be directed towards improving the water quality of the lake instead.