Breaking! Narayan Rane admitted in Lilavati hospital

Union Minister Narayan Rane has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital for coronary angiography. Narayan Rane was in Mumbai. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Friday morning. Doctors have started treatment on Rane. This was reported by ABP Mazha.

The Indian Express has reported that Narayan Rane will undergo angioplasty. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for X-ray of coronary arteries or coronary angiography.