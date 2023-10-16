Bridge on Mumbai-Goa highway collapses, no casualties reported

The construction of the largest flyover in the Konkan region, as part of the four-lane Mumbai-Goa National Highway, was progressing steadily in Chiplun. However, on Monday morning at 8:30 am, two girders in the central section of the bridge suddenly collapsed, causing a loud noise and startling local traders and residents. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

According to the reports, work on the flyover at Chiplun on the Mumbai-Goa highway is underway. This incident also disrupted the operations of the National Highways Department. In response, Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan made efforts to establish at least one-way traffic for four-wheelers ahead of the monsoon season.

Some residents said that when the bridge collapsed, there was a loud noise like an explosion. After the incident, the local administration rushed to the spot. The locals have demanded that the work of the bridge should be completed at the earliest.