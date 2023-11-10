Brief spell of unseasonal rains surprises Mumbai and its suburbs

Mumbai and several areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mulund, Malad, Goregaon, Kalyan, Dombivli, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, experienced an unexpected bout of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Thursday night. Commuters were caught off guard as they navigated their way home from work during the sudden downpour.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials attributed the unexpected rainfall to the presence of moisture in the air, triggered by south-easterly winds. This weather phenomenon resulted in adverse conditions beyond heavy rain. Power cuts were reported in parts of Ulhasnagar, leading to electric wire breakages and live wires falling on vehicles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, including an incident involving Rajesh Vadhrya, the former standing committee chairman of Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, whose car was affected. Prompt action to cut the power supply averted further complications, with power being restored by 8.05 p.m., as reported by TOI.

Moderate rainfall was recorded in suburban Mumbai, Thane, and certain areas in Raigad districts. The IMD issued yellow alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Pune, Satara, and Sangli districts, indicating the potential for adverse weather conditions. While a yellow alert for Mumbai was initially issued on Wednesday, it was later withdrawn on Thursday. IMD officials explained that an easterly trough in the Arabian Sea played a crucial role in creating favourable conditions for moisture formation. The interaction between this moisture and high temperatures contributed to the sudden and widespread rainfall across the MMR.