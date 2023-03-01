Buffalo milk price increases in Mumbai: Check details here

The month of March has started today, and you are seeing many new changes. There has been an increase in the price of domestic and commercial LPG. Apart from this, there is a huge increase in the price of milk in Mumbai city today.

The wholesale price of buffalo milk in Mumbai has increased by Rs 5 per litre since Tuesday midnight. This can significantly affect the entire food industry that depends on it as a raw material.

Last Friday, the Mumbai Milk Producers' Association (MMPA) announced a steep hike in wholesale prices of buffalo milk. MMPA executive committee member CK Singh said, "The prices of bulk milk will increase from Rs 80 per litre to Rs 85 per litre and will remain in force until August 31."

Following this, more than 3,000 retailers in Mumbai have made a similar increase in the retail market for buffalo milk, which will now be available from March 1 at around Rs 90 per litre as against Rs 85 per litre.

The common people will have to bear the brunt of this increased price hike for plain milk and other dairy products.

Abdul Jabbar Chhawniwala, treasurer of the Mumbai Milk Producers' Association, said, "This will affect the prices of tea, coffee, milkshakes, etc., offered in restaurants, by footpath vendors, or in small eateries."