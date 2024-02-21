Buldhana: 200 Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad at Religious Event, Condition Stable

Around 200 individuals were affected by a suspected case of food poisoning after consuming 'prasad' during a religious gathering in Lonar, located in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening during the Harinam Saptah, a week-long religious event held in Somthana village within Lonar taluka, stated Buldhana district collector Kiran Patil to PTI.

Following the consumption of prasad during the event, approximately 200 villagers reported symptoms of nausea and vomiting. Among them, 142 individuals were admitted to the rural hospital in Bibi, while 20 others sought medical attention in Lonar. Additionally, 35 patients were taken to a medical facility in Mehkar, he stated.

Patil further added that the condition of all the patients remained stable, with the majority of them being discharged on Wednesday. He mentioned that a team of doctors has been stationed in the village, equipped with an ambulance and other essential medical supplies, to promptly address any potential medical emergencies. Samples of prasad have been sent to a laboratory for analysis and an inquiry will be initiated, the collector said.

