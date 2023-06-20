Buldhana police crush modified silencers to curb noise pollution

In the city, there is a rising trend of fitting modified bullet silencers to create firecracker-like sounds. However, these silencers are not only causing disturbance to the public due to excessive noise but also contributing to increased pollution levels. In response, the Buldhana city police have taken strict measures against such individuals using modified bullet silencers. On June 20, they conducted a raid and confiscated a total of 24 silencers, taking necessary action against the offenders.

In Buldhana city and other districts, there has been a concerning trend of replacing bullet silencers with ones that produce firecracker-like sounds. This has resulted in significant inconvenience for the public due to the excessive noise and increased pollution. In response to this issue, the Buldhana city police, along with the traffic police, have initiated a campaign to crack down on individuals using such modified bullet silencers. On June 20, the police took strict action by imposing fines amounting to Rs 6 lakh on 60 two-wheeler riders who had installed these silencers. Additionally, the police removed the silencers bursting crackers and destroyed them using a road roller. The city police have also issued a warning, stating that anyone found altering their silencers will face legal consequences.