Bus and truck crash on Hingoli-Nanded highway results in multiple injuries

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hingoli resulted in injuries to around 25 bus passengers. The accident occurred near Wagarwadi village on the Hingoli-Nanded national highway.

Promptly, local residents came to the aid of the injured and swiftly transported them to the hospital. Notably, Member of Parliament Hemant Patil, who happened to be passing by, also extended assistance in transporting the injured passengers to the hospital.

The accident caused significant traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. However, the police efficiently cleared the damaged vehicles and restored smooth traffic flow. The damaged vehicles have been removed, and the traffic situation has now returned to normal.