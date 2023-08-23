"Central government aims to eliminate farmers", says Nana Patole

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't understand farmers. Farmers' condition in the country is poor and the central government aims to harm them. The Congress party will protect the Constitution and democracy through a padayatra starting on the 3rd, across the state, said State Congress President Nana Patole.

Speaking to reporters in Manchar, he expressed that the central government aims to clamp down on the corporate sector. Through a constitutional amendment, the government has introduced the GST system to exploit the common man. This action seems to be affecting the general public. Banks are also required to pay GST, and failure to do so results in the central government does not impose penalties but instead files money laundering cases and brings forward ED's inquiry.

Patole emphasized that the central government aims to eliminate farmers. Onion and vegetable farmers face dire circumstances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't understand farmers. Congress stands firmly with farmers and plans a ‘Padyatra’ from 3rd to 12th to ensure justice for the people. He pledged to address attacks on journalists and false cases in the Assembly, demanding a thorough investigation, he said.