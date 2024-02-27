Central Railway DRM Reviews Thane Railway Station Improvements; Activists Call for More Toilets

Today, Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Manager of Central Railway, conducted an inspection at Thane railway station, overseeing ongoing development projects and assessing progress on the new railway station between Thane and Mulund. He engaged with passenger organizations to gather feedback. A significant demand emerged for additional toilets on platform number 1 and for raising the height of a wall to prevent garbage accumulation, which has been causing inconvenience to commuters. The DRM was also informed about illegal parking issues at the station, with activists expressing concerns about unauthorized use of parking areas and instances of extortion by some individuals, who fail to provide receipts for the fees collected.

Dr. Rajesh Madvi of the BJP told LokmatTimes.com, “Railway has given notice to residents residing at Thane B Cabin to vacate their homes for railway works. But they arent given proper rehabilitation facilities. Progress is welcomed but locals should be taken into trust. We conveyed the same issue to the DRM.” He said that there should be more number of clean toilets especially at the platform no. 1 and these should be maintained properly. Some activists conveyed that the condition of platform walls and floors should be improved and the regular check should be kept on escalators as they are found in faulty conditions some times.

Goyal said that On 16th April 1853, the first passenger train ran between Bori Bunder (Bombay) and Thane and the central railway is positive of developing the Thane railway station. It is understood that the DRM also reviewed the progress of Thane- Mulund new railway station. 35 percent of the work of this new project that will boost city’s infrastructure is completed and the final project is likely to get complete by December 2025. There was an extreme need for an alternative railway station so that the traffic diversion will take place.

LokmatTimes.com recently reported about how a a 32- year old law student from Dombivali has alleged that some railway officials in Thane misbehaved with him when he went to the station master’s cabin to complain against the toilet contractors who extorting money from the commuters in spite of the services being free. The commuter alleged that the railway officials assaulted him when he was asking for the complaint book and displayed discouragement in performing their duties. He also told that he was detained by the railway officials and the RPF confiscated his mobile illegally without giving any notice.

The commuter Kiran Shrirang Shinde is now scared to record his statement before the RPF as he is feeling intimidated by the railway police officials and police officers. “I am not feeling safe to go before the RPF in Thane as they threatened me and railway officials physically harmed me. Common man always has to suffer and this big officers will continue to misuse their power,” told Shinde. With this incident coming to light, many commuters have raised questions on the contractors illegally collecting money from passengers.



