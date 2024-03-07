Central Railway's Rs 1,337 Crore Plan to Expand Platforms to Ease Congestion on Train Stations in Mumbai

Mumbai: The work undertaken to widen the platforms of railway stations in Mumbai city and suburbs has picked up pace, with the central railway taking up the work of widening the platform at Dadar railway station, which claims to reduce congestion. Platform number 8 has been widened and commuters are relieved as the crowd is spreading here. Land acquisition will be started for the fifth-sixth line of CSMT-Parel and the cost of work on the fifth-sixth line from Kurla to CSMT is Rs 1,337 crore.



The rest of the construction, including the removal of iron and wooden fences in Platform No. 10 and Platform Number 11 of the Central Railway, has been demolished and new work has been started. Fast trains going down stop at platform number 10. In peak hours, there is a huge rush of passengers to enter the local on this platform. The work has been taken up in two phases to reduce this congestion.

Platform No. 8: Central Railway has also taken up the work of platform number 8 at a fast pace. Work is underway to widen the platform and now there is enough space for local commuters to stand, which is reducing the congestion on the platform. Meanwhile, the staircases that descend here are narrow. So, in peak hours, the crowds on the stairs seem to be continuing.

Parel to CSMT land acquisition in trouble:

More than 75 lakh passengers travel by local trains.m The fifth and sixth lines are being laid to speed up the journey of the passengers. It is the fifth-sixth line from CSMT to Parel and Parel to Kurla. The issue of land acquisition between Kurla and Parel is being resolved. Land acquisition between Parel and CSMT is in trouble

Another option available:

There are a total of four lines from CSMT to Kurla. Slow trains run on the first and second lines. Fast trains run on the third and fourth lines. If the fifth and sixth lines are increased, then another option will be available and the speed of the local will increase.

