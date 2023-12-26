Chalo Chanakya: Citizens rally to save Chanakya wetland from devastation

Hundreds of citizens took part in the "Chalo Chanakya" walkathon led by environmental activists, voicing their concerns against the destruction of mangroves and wetlands. The gathering occurred at the wetland behind T S Chanakya along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul on a Sunday morning. Sunil Agarwal, an environmental activist, described the event as a resounding turnout for the "Chalo Chanakya" Citizens March, bringing together citizens, students, residents, and institutions to protest the human-induced devastation of Navi Mumbai's Chanakya Wetland. Agarwal expressed concern about a recent distressing incident where unidentified individuals mercilessly felled numerous mangrove trees near the water body without any decisive action from authorities. The citizen walk was organized under the guidance of Sunil Agarwal and Shruti Agarwal from the Save Navi Mumbai Environment Group, which garnered substantial community support.

Agarwal called on the authorities to address two crucial demands: protect Chanakya lake as per the Bombay High Court order and register an FIR against those responsible for the mangrove destruction. Similarly, Seema Tania, a birder and photographer, emphasized the urgency of the situation upon noticing the destruction. Dharmesh Barai, Founder of the Environment Life Foundation, and his team, who removed over 300 tons of garbage from mangroves and engaged over 35,000 people in the movement, highlighted the vital role of wetlands and mangroves for coastal cities, underscoring the urgent need for their protection. In a collective plea to authorities, organizers reiterated the call for immediate intervention to safeguard this "GOLD land of Birds heaven." The collective voice of concerned citizens and environmental advocates resonates through hashtags like #ChaloChanakya, #SaveWetlands, #SaveMangroves, #PinkFeather, #NaviMumbai, #Wetlands, #Lake, #Birds, #AquaLife, and #Flamingos. The call for swift action echoes, urging the preservation of the ecological balance in this invaluable region.