Chandrapur: Tigress found dead in Bhadravati village raises concerns over tiger safety

A tragic incident occurred on July 31 when a four to five-year-old tigress was found dead in Ashti Kakade village, Bhadravati taluka. The forest department suspects that the tigress died due to electrocution, but a definitive cause of death will only be determined after the autopsy report is received.

According to the reports, villagers informed the forest department after discovering the lifeless body in the morning. A team from the Bhadravati forest department conducted an initial inquiry before sending the tigress's body to Chandrapur for post-mortem. This marks the third tiger death in the district during this week, highlighting the concerning situation for tigers in the area. The Bhadravati forest department is continuing its investigation into the incident.