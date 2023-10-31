Chandrashekhar Bawankule blames Uddhav Thackeray for Maratha reservation crisis in Maharashtra

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule placed responsibility for the ongoing turmoil related to the Maratha reservation squarely on Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra's ex-Chief Minister. He asserted that the consequences faced by the state were a result of Thackeray's previous actions regarding the Maratha reservation issue and called for an apology to the people of Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, "Maharashtra is witnessing these difficult times today due to the mistake made by Uddhav Thackeray regarding Maratha reservation. At that time, when he was the Chief Minister, there was a proper role to be played in the Supreme Court to ensure the continuation of Maratha reservation. But, they did nothing then."

On the allegations made by Leader of Opposition Wadettiwar, Bawankule said, "This fire has been started by Uddhav Thackeray. Wadettiwar was a minister in his government when the issue was in the Supreme Court. Then they did nothing. Now Chief Minister Shinde has taken the initiative, everyone should support it. In the core committee meeting of the BJP, Chief Minister Shinde took steps for Maratha reservation.” He also said that the BJP has the full support of the efforts being made.