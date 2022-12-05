Check out 'Besuri' song from Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh's film 'Ved'

Ahead of the release of 'Ved', actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh dropped a new song 'Besuri' from their film.

Sung by Vasudhara Vee, 'Besuri' has been penned by Ajay - Atul. The song's music video showcases Genelia's one-sided and selfless love for Riteish.

Sharing the video, Riteish wrote, "Everyone falls in love, but very few surrender themselves. #Besuri - an ode to one-sided love, selfless love, unrequited love.#besuri #besurisongoutnow #onesidedlove #EkTarfiVed #ved30dec.Full song in the Link in Bio."

The catchy lyrics of 'Besuri' has won many hearts.

"Omg !! This song..GOOSEBUMPS," a social media user commented.

"What a song," another one wrote.

'Ved' marks Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi. The film also marks the debut of the 'Masti' actor's wife Genelia in the Marathi film industry.

Meanwhile, Riteish was recently seen in a romantic comedy film 'Plan A Plan B' alongside Tamannaah Bhatia. Helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film premiered exclusively on Netflix and gathered positive responses from the audience. He will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem. He also has '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor