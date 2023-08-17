Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15-year-old leopard dies in Siddharth Garden Zoo

Saddening news emerged from Siddharth Garden Zoo as the 15-year-old leopard, named Raja, breathed his last on Wednesday night. The leopard had been a part of the zoo for seven years after being brought from Gadchiroli.

Raja had been ailing for the past two months and was under the care of Dr Neeti Singh, the zoo veterinarian. Despite dedicated efforts, the leopard's health deteriorated, leading to his demise. An autopsy was conducted this morning to ascertain the cause of death. The loss of Raja, the beloved leopard, has left the zoo community in mourning.