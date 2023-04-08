Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Doctor arrested for operating illegal abortion clinic

A doctor operating an unlicensed abortion clinic on Jatwara Road in Honajinagar was taken into custody and remanded in police custody for a day after his plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. Begumpura police confirmed the news.

According to Begampura police, Dr Shyamalal Jaiswal was running an illegal abortion centre in a flat of Savita Thorat at Aditya Apartment, Honajinagar on Jatwara Road.

Tara Sunil Shelke from Dhopateshwar Tanda on Jatwara Road underwent an abortion on October 9, 2022. However, her health worsened after the procedure, and she was subsequently admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Despite medical attention, Tara passed away on October 12, 2022. Initially, her family claimed that an animal had kicked her in the stomach and caused the injury leading to her sudden death, which was reported to the Harsul police station. However, medical reports later attributed her death to complications arising from the abortion.

Following the incident, a case was filed against Dr Jaiswal and nurse Savita Thorat on February 22 at the Begampura police station. Dr Jaiswal had been on the run ever since. He had also applied for anticipatory bail in both the Sessions Court and the High Court, but his plea was turned down. Eventually, on April 6, the Begampura police managed to arrest Dr Jaiswal.