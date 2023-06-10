Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Helmet mandatory for entry at RTO office, other offices to follow

The RTO office now allows entry only to two-wheeler riders who are wearing helmets. This rule will soon be implemented in government offices, semi-government offices, and senior colleges as well. This information was provided by Vijay Kathole, the regional transport officer-in-charge.

At the RTO office, on Thursday, entry was denied to two-wheeler riders who were not wearing helmets. A notice stating "No Helmet, No Entry" has been placed at the entrance. This rule will also be implemented in other government offices, as well as in establishments with more than 30 companies. In this regard, notices have been issued from the RTO office to inform everyone.

A grace period will be provided to execute the decision. Following the expiration of this timeframe, the RTO office staff will initiate action against two-wheeler riders who enter the office premises without wearing helmets.