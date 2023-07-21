Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Illicit relationship leads to murder; victim's body found at Ajanta ghat

A disturbing and surprising incident has been reported from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A person has been killed due to an illicit relationship in Sillod, causing a sensation in the district. Two individuals have been arrested by the police in connection with the case, and the search for two others is underway. The victim's name has been identified as Raju Babulal Maher, a resident of Palsi.

On June 15, 2023, Renukabai Raju Maher filed a missing complaint with the Sillod Rural police station. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swiftly initiated an investigation with the assistance of the cyber cell. The police investigation unveiled that Raju Maher had been murdered in an illicit relationship. The accused had committed the crime on June 4, 2023, and subsequently disposed of Raju's body at Ajanta Ghat, where it was found in a decomposed state.

The police have arrested two accused, Ganesh Mahetab Maher and Karan Narayan Barwal, in connection with the case. They are currently searching for two more suspects.