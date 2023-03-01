Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Jaleel demands renaming of Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur

"We have high respect for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Aurangabad was renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajingar although he has nothing to do with the city. Taking a cue from it, the State and Central Governments should rename Mumbai as Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Mahanagar, Pune as Phulenagar, Kolhapur as Chhatrapati Shahunagar, Nagpur as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagri and Malegaon as Maulana Azad, " said Imtiaz Jaleel, the MP of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) while addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

MP said some people are trying to create a rift between Hindu and Mulsim communities on the point of renaming the city. He alleged that the media is leading in these efforts.

"The city was known as 'Khadki' 400 years ago.

After this, Mallik Ambar established a new city Why the names like 'Ambarabad and Khadki' not taken into consideration?" he questioned.

The MP of AIMIM said that dirty politics was played on the issue of renaming for 34 years.

"BJP does not like Aurangabad name in the State. Bihar too has a city named Aurangabad which has BJP MP If you (BJP) have no objection to Aurangabad of Bihar then why in Maharashtra? The Supreme Court has made remarks on renaming of cities," he said.

MP Jaleel asked how the government could decide on renaming when the related matter is sub judice. He raised questions like 'Can we call it a dictatorship? or whether there exists Constitution or not in the country."

"We will take to the street against the issue, together with all parties and organisations. All those who love the city will participate in the agitation and not just AIMIM. The agitation will be staged before March 27 which is the last date for submission of objections and suggestions on the renaming of the city" he asserted.

Agitation not done due to G20 summit

Imtiaz Jaleel said that deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta requested the representatives not to hold any agitation because Of the G-20 summit. "Who took the international delegates of G20 to 'Noorani Masjid Of Garkheda instead Of Jama Masjid," he questioned.