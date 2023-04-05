Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: OBC community to hold ‘Chintan Shivir’ on April 9th

The OBC Adhikari Karmachari Sangh has arranged a day-long ‘Chintan Shivir’ centred around the OBC community theme. The event is scheduled for April 9th and will take place on the second floor of C Wing, Space Olympia, located at Sutgirni Chowk in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The general secretary of the organization, Ram Wadibhashme, has invited members of the OBC community to actively participate in the camp.

The camp is divided into two sessions, with the first session focusing on the release of an information booklet and website. Additionally, discussions will revolve around the future direction of the OBC agitation and the challenges that the OBC officer staff will face. The second session will delve into the organization's next steps, resolutions, and conclusions. Moreover, the difficulties surrounding scholarships for OBC students in the education field will also be addressed. The organizers urge all members of the OBC community, including non-teaching staff, students, and community members, to attend the ‘Chintan Shivir’ in large numbers.

The ‘Chintan Shivir’ will be inaugurated by the chairman of the Mandal Commission, B.P. Mandal's grandson, Prof. Dr Suraj Mandal (University of Delhi). The keynote speaker will be Dr Prabhakar Gaikwad, Secretary Board Member of The Satyashodhak Shikshak Sabha, and Dr Siddhant Bharane, President of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Student Association. The founder and president of the organization, Sunil Shelke, will welcome the attendees.