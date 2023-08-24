Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State cabinet meeting to be held in Marathwada after 7 years

The cabinet meeting to review ongoing and new schemes for Marathwada's development amidst scarcity-like conditions and the culmination of the Marathwada Mukti Sangram's platinum jubilee has been scheduled in the region.

After a seven-year gap, the meeting is set for September 16. The administration has received verbal notice with a formal letter expected by the week's end. A similar meeting took place on October 4, 2016, outlining a planned program of Rs 50,000 crore for the region. Project reviews and completions will occur during this meeting.

The divisional commissioner from the Pune region has requested related information. The 2016 meeting highlighted the outdated status of the Rs 50,000 crore allocation due to limited implementation effectiveness. The past Devendra Fadnavis government introduced schemes for irrigation, roads, agriculture, and basic facilities. Yet, the region received minimal substantial funding in the past seven months.

With only two meetings in 15 years, the prior one occurred in 2008 during Vilasrao Deshmukh's chief ministership. The 2016 meeting directed funds to lower Dudhna and Nandur Madhmeshwar projects in Nashik. Critically, as the region approaches the Marathwada Mukti Sangram's Amrut Mahotsav, no government has succeeded in dispelling the region's backwardness.